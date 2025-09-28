Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy drones

Air defense is operating in the capital against enemy drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko.

Air defense is working in Kyiv. Please stay in shelters. - Tkachenko notes.

Recall

Earlier, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on explosions in the Kyiv region and air defense operations against drones.

In addition, Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov region. Missiles are expected to approach the borders around 5-6 AM.