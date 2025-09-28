Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense is working on enemy drones in Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko and head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko urge residents to stay in shelters.
Air defense is working in Kyiv. Please stay in shelters.
Recall
Earlier, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on explosions in the Kyiv region and air defense operations against drones.
In addition, Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov region. Missiles are expected to approach the borders around 5-6 AM.