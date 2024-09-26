Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region after Ukrainian Air Force warns of “Daggers”
Kyiv • UNN
Sounds of explosions are heard in Khmelnytsky region. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a Kinzhal missile headed for Zhytomyr and two missiles for Khmelnytsky, and an air alert was declared in the region.
Details
Sounds of explosions can be heard in Khmelnytsky region, reports Suspilne.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a Kinzhal missile headed for Zhytomyr and two missiles for Khmelnytsky.
An air alert has been declared in the region.
Earlier, UNN reported that an air alert was announced in Ukraine amid the repeated takeoff of the enemy's MiG-31K.