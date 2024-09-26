Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region after Ukrainian Air Force warns of “Daggers”

Sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region. Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a "Dagger" missile headed for Zhytomyr and two missiles for Khmelnytsky, UNN reports.

Details

Sounds of explosions can be heard in Khmelnytsky region, reports Suspilne.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a Kinzhal missile headed for Zhytomyr and two missiles for Khmelnytsky.

An air alert has been declared in the region.

Earlier, UNN reported that an air alert was announced in Ukraine amid the repeated takeoff of the enemy's MiG-31K.