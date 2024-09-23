Explosions heard in Kharkiv - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported explosions in the city. The Air Force warned of the launch of guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region.
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Be careful!" - Terekhov said.
The Air Force warned about launch of the UAS in Kharkiv region.
