Explosions heard in Dnipro amid ballistic missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Dnipro, as reported by Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. He urged residents to immediately take shelter.
Again explosions in Dnipro. Immediately go to shelter
The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use.
According to monitoring Telegram channels, a series of explosions have already occurred in the city.
