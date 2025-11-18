Explosions heard in Dnipro amid ballistic missile threat

Explosions were heard in Dnipro. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, UNN reports.

Again explosions in Dnipro. Immediately go to shelter - wrote Lukashuk.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use.

According to monitoring Telegram channels, a series of explosions have already occurred in the city.

