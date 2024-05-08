Explosions are heard in Zaporizhzhia

A series of explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports .

Details

The head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov, also reported explosions in the city.

A large-scale air alert is announced in Ukraine.

Sirens are sounding all over Ukraine.

The Air Force warned of the launch of shaheeds and missiles from Russia.

Explosions are heard in Poltava region