Explosions are heard in Poltava region

The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod community in Poltava region, local residents told Suspilne, reports UNN. An air alert has been declared in the region.

Details

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of several groups of Russian attack UAVs being launched in the central part of Poltava region.

And also that enemy "chessmen" are flying in Poltava region on their way to Myrhorod.

Addendum

As of 22.30, air raid alerts are sounded in Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy and Luhansk regions.

Russians attack Poltava region: explosions occurred in Myrhorod district