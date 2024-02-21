Explosions are heard in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions have been heard in the Myrhorod community of Poltava region in Ukraine, according to local residents.
The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod community in Poltava region, local residents told Suspilne, reports UNN. An air alert has been declared in the region.
Details
Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of several groups of Russian attack UAVs being launched in the central part of Poltava region.
And also that enemy "chessmen" are flying in Poltava region on their way to Myrhorod.
Addendum
As of 22.30, air raid alerts are sounded in Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy and Luhansk regions.
Russians attack Poltava region: explosions occurred in Myrhorod district07.02.24, 18:14 • 26377 views