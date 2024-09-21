Explosion of violence in Mexico: 53 people killed and 51 missing

In Mexico, clashes between factions of the Sinaloa cartel killed 53 people, 51 are missing. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, local authorities in the state of Sinaloa in Mexico reported a sharp escalation of violence in the region after clashes between warring factions broke out. Since September 9, about 53 people have died as a result of the conflict, and another 51 people are missing.

The conflict between the two most influential cartel groups intensified after the arrest in the United States of legendary drug trafficker and leader of one of the cartels, Ismael Zambad, in July.

