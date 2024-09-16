Mexico introduces elected judges through judicial reform

Mexico is implementing a judicial reform that allows voters to elect judges. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, a judicial reform that gives voters the right to elect judges officially came into effect in Mexico. The text of the constitutional amendments was published in the government gazette.

This reform was an important legislative achievement in the final phase of Andrés Manuel López Obrador's presidency. The president, who has regularly criticized judges for corruption, argues that the reform is necessary to improve the justice system. Opponents, however, have expressed concerns that the election of judges could undermine the independence of the judiciary and affect investor confidence.

