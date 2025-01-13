Explosion occurs in Poltava after warning of enemy drone movement

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137695 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122086 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130888 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165474 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109726 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159658 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104315 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113896 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 70361 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123794 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122212 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 64430 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 78817 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137718 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165488 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159671 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187672 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177029 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122212 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123794 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140831 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132630 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150038 views
Explosion occurs in Poltava after warning of enemy drone movement

Explosion occurs in Poltava after warning of enemy drone movement

 • 28903 views

In Poltava, local residents heard the sound of an explosion. Earlier, the Air Force reported the movement of enemy drones from the north of Sumy region toward Poltava region.

The sound of an explosion was heard in Poltava. This is reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.

Recall

Earlier, the Air Force warned of enemy UAVs in the north of Sumy region moving toward Poltava region.

Drone attack: which regions of Ukraine are now under threat

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
poltavaPoltava
sumySums

Contact us about advertising