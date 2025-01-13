Explosion occurs in Poltava after warning of enemy drone movement
Kyiv • UNN
In Poltava, local residents heard the sound of an explosion. Earlier, the Air Force reported the movement of enemy drones from the north of Sumy region toward Poltava region.
The sound of an explosion was heard in Poltava. This is reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.
Recall
Earlier, the Air Force warned of enemy UAVs in the north of Sumy region moving toward Poltava region.
Drone attack: which regions of Ukraine are now under threat12.01.25, 21:27 • 42611 views