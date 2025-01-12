Drone attack: which regions of Ukraine are now under threat

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138960 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122784 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130782 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131326 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166232 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109835 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160276 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104329 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74057 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124700 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123167 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 68954 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 83434 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138960 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160276 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188235 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177553 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123167 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124700 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141106 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132894 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150272 views
Drone attack: which regions of Ukraine are now under threat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42612 views

Enemy kamikaze drones were spotted in Ukrainian airspace in six regions at once. The UAVs are moving in the western and southwestern directions.

The activity of enemy attack drones was recorded in the country's airspace in several regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, kamikaze drones are moving over Kharkiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv regions and towards Kyiv region. 

In the Kharkiv region, enemy UAVs are heading southwest, and in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, west. Poltava region is also under hostile activity, with drones heading southwest. 

Several groups of UAVs moving towards Poltava and western regions have been observed crossing Sumy region at the same time. In Chernihiv region, drones were observed flying in the direction of Kyiv region. On the border of Poltava and Cherkasy regions, UAVs are also heading west. 

The Air Defense Forces continue to closely monitor the trajectories of drones and take measures to eliminate them.

Enemy attacks: UAV strikes spotted in 8 regions at once

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising