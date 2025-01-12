Drone attack: which regions of Ukraine are now under threat

The activity of enemy attack drones was recorded in the country's airspace in several regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, kamikaze drones are moving over Kharkiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv regions and towards Kyiv region.

In the Kharkiv region, enemy UAVs are heading southwest, and in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, west. Poltava region is also under hostile activity, with drones heading southwest.

Several groups of UAVs moving towards Poltava and western regions have been observed crossing Sumy region at the same time. In Chernihiv region, drones were observed flying in the direction of Kyiv region. On the border of Poltava and Cherkasy regions, UAVs are also heading west.

The Air Defense Forces continue to closely monitor the trajectories of drones and take measures to eliminate them.

