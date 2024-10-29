Explosion occurs in Odesa, air defense forces are working
An explosion was reported in Odesa, and the air defense system is operating. According to the Air Force, the air defense system is practicing on a reconnaissance drone of Russian troops.
"An explosion was heard in the city! Our defenders are working," said Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.
The Air Force noted that air defense against the reconnaissance drone of the Russian army is in operation.
