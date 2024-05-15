ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 23909 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 93997 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160288 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134195 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141027 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178921 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111962 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170130 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104689 views

Actual
Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv

Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35746 views

An explosion has occurred in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, prompting the city's mayor to urge residents to stay in safe places while authorities investigate the incident, amid air raid alerts and warnings of a possible ballistic missile attack from the south.

The sound of the explosion was heard by residents of Mykolaiv, said the mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych, reports UNN

"There was an explosion in the city. We are investigating. Stay in safe places," he wrote. 

An air raid alert has been declared in the region. 

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south in areas where air alert has been declared.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
mykolaivMykolaiv

