Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion has occurred in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, prompting the city's mayor to urge residents to stay in safe places while authorities investigate the incident, amid air raid alerts and warnings of a possible ballistic missile attack from the south.
The sound of the explosion was heard by residents of Mykolaiv, said the mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych, reports UNN.
"There was an explosion in the city. We are investigating. Stay in safe places," he wrote.
An air raid alert has been declared in the region.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south in areas where air alert has been declared.