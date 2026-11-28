At least 10 students were killed and another 110 were injured in an explosion near a school in Afghanistan, a government spokesperson told the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Saturday morning, November 28, in the Ander Seyr district of Asadabad, the capital of Kunar Province, a spokesperson for the Taliban government's Ministry of Interior said.

In a post on X, Abdul Matin Qani stated that, according to preliminary investigation data, the explosion was caused by "negligence and carelessness" at an explosives storage facility belonging to nearby mining companies.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, he added.

A video shared on social media shows several injured children being pulled from vehicles and taken to the emergency department of a hospital in Asadabad, while a large crowd watched.

Photographs from the hospital also show children lying next to one another on hospital beds with bandages around their heads.

The mining industry is an important sector of Afghanistan's economy, but safety standards are often poor, leading to accidents.

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