Explosion in Lviv region: two-story building destroyed

An explosion occurred in the Lviv region, destroying a two-story building; emergency services are working at the scene. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Lviv, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

An explosion occurred in the Stryi district of the Lviv region, specifically near the village of Dulyby.

Today, February 6, at 5:53 PM, rescuers received a report of an explosion in the village of Dulyby, Stryi district. As a result of the incident, a two-story building was destroyed. Rescuers and law enforcement officers are currently working at the scene. - stated in the SES post.

Also, according to preliminary information, emergency workers are currently extinguishing the fire and dismantling structures.

Additionally

Russian occupation forces struck the industrial infrastructure of the Myrhorod district. Fires broke out on the territory of the industrial facility, which were extinguished with the help of the State Emergency Service and fire trains. There were no casualties.