Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: 9 apartments destroyed, 15 damaged, rescue operation underway

As a result of an explosion in an apartment building in Khmelnytskyi, 9 apartments were destroyed and another 15 were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that a search and rescue operation is currently underway. High-altitude rescuers, engineering equipment of the State Emergency Service and utility services are involved in the work.

Tents of the Ukrainian Red Cross, an Invincibility Point, and a Psychological Assistance Point of the State Emergency Service have been set up for the victims, where necessary assistance and support are provided. - the statement says.

The State Emergency Service added that representatives of emergency medical care, disaster medicine, and all necessary services are also working at the scene.

As a result of an explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, 5 people, including 1 child, were injured.

