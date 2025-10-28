$42.070.07
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
04:50 PM • 35165 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 27609 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 32648 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 57663 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 35270 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 26261 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21734 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16931 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 54326 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: 9 apartments destroyed, 15 damaged, rescue operation underway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

As a result of an explosion in an apartment building in Khmelnytskyi, 9 apartments were destroyed and another 15 were damaged. A search and rescue operation is underway, involving high-altitude rescuers and engineering equipment.

Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: 9 apartments destroyed, 15 damaged, rescue operation underway

As a result of an explosion in an apartment building in Khmelnytskyi, 9 apartments were destroyed and another 15 were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that a search and rescue operation is currently underway. High-altitude rescuers, engineering equipment of the State Emergency Service and utility services are involved in the work.

Tents of the Ukrainian Red Cross, an Invincibility Point, and a Psychological Assistance Point of the State Emergency Service have been set up for the victims, where necessary assistance and support are provided.

- the statement says.

The State Emergency Service added that representatives of emergency medical care, disaster medicine, and all necessary services are also working at the scene.

Recall

As a result of an explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, 5 people, including 1 child, were injured.

Explosion in a building in Khmelnytskyi: woman sought under rubble28.10.25, 19:55 • 1736 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

