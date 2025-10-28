Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: 9 apartments destroyed, 15 damaged, rescue operation underway
As a result of an explosion in an apartment building in Khmelnytskyi, 9 apartments were destroyed and another 15 were damaged. A search and rescue operation is underway, involving high-altitude rescuers and engineering equipment.
As a result of an explosion in an apartment building in Khmelnytskyi, 9 apartments were destroyed and another 15 were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.
Details
It is noted that a search and rescue operation is currently underway. High-altitude rescuers, engineering equipment of the State Emergency Service and utility services are involved in the work.
Tents of the Ukrainian Red Cross, an Invincibility Point, and a Psychological Assistance Point of the State Emergency Service have been set up for the victims, where necessary assistance and support are provided.
The State Emergency Service added that representatives of emergency medical care, disaster medicine, and all necessary services are also working at the scene.
Recall
As a result of an explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, 5 people, including 1 child, were injured.
