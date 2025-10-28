Explosion in a building in Khmelnytskyi: woman sought under rubble

The search for a woman continues under the rubble of a building in Khmelnytskyi, where an explosion occurred today. Various versions of the explosion are currently being considered. This was stated by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, Serhiy Tiurin, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

"The search for a woman born in 1973 is underway. According to preliminary information, she may be under the rubble. There is no contact with her now, and according to certain individuals, she may be under the rubble. Therefore, until the final clearing of the rubble is completed, we cannot make a conclusion about her whereabouts," Tiurin said.

According to him, various versions of the explosion in the residential building in Khmelnytskyi are being considered, including the explosion of an explosive device.

"Preliminary information from the State Emergency Service was that it could have been an explosion caused by gas, but currently various versions are being considered, including the cause of the explosion of a certain explosive device. Therefore, until the final clearing of the rubble is carried out and this information is confirmed by relevant services and experts, we do not identify any of the versions as the main one," Tiurin added.

He added that, preliminarily, 32 residents of the building will need to be relocated.

As a result of the explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, 5 people, including 1 child, were injured.