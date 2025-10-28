Explosion in a building in Khmelnytskyi: woman sought under rubble

$42.070.07
04:50 PM • 24333 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 20247 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 26315 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48860 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 31870 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25123 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21024 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16653 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 51011 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31690 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Popular news
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 43180 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideoOctober 28, 10:32 AM • 21748 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 31561 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 14583 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 17133 views
Publications
UNN Lite
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 2694 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 9630 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 17512 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 14952 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 41541 views
Explosion in a building in Khmelnytskyi: woman sought under rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

In Khmelnytskyi, the search continues for a woman born in 1973 under the rubble of a building where an explosion occurred. Various versions of the explosion are being considered, including the detonation of an explosive device; 32 residents will need to be relocated.

Explosion in a building in Khmelnytskyi: woman sought under rubble

The search for a woman continues under the rubble of a building in Khmelnytskyi, where an explosion occurred today. Various versions of the explosion are currently being considered. This was stated by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, Serhiy Tiurin, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The search for a woman born in 1973 is underway. According to preliminary information, she may be under the rubble. There is no contact with her now, and according to certain individuals, she may be under the rubble. Therefore, until the final clearing of the rubble is completed, we cannot make a conclusion about her whereabouts," Tiurin said.

According to him, various versions of the explosion in the residential building in Khmelnytskyi are being considered, including the explosion of an explosive device.

"Preliminary information from the State Emergency Service was that it could have been an explosion caused by gas, but currently various versions are being considered, including the cause of the explosion of a certain explosive device. Therefore, until the final clearing of the rubble is carried out and this information is confirmed by relevant services and experts, we do not identify any of the versions as the main one," Tiurin added.

He added that, preliminarily, 32 residents of the building will need to be relocated.

Recall

As a result of the explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, 5 people, including 1 child, were injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Energy
Khmelnytskyi