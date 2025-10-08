Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: one person died, another was injured

An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in the capital, leaving one dead and one injured. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Kyiv law enforcement officers received information about the incident in the Sviatoshynskyi district around 6:30 p.m.

According to preliminary information, an explosion occurred in one of the apartments of the high-rise building, as a result of which one person died and another was injured.

Currently, an investigative and operational group of the territorial unit and the capital's main department, explosives experts, and other specialized services are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Recall

In Odesa, a grenade detonated in a man's hands in the entrance of a building on Yevreiska Street. He was hospitalized, and the police opened criminal proceedings under the article on hooliganism and are clarifying the circumstances of the incident.