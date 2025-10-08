Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: one person died, another was injured

$41.320.03
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 17166 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 31694 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 28839 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 28413 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 25920 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 21989 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 19863 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 22018 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19817 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
Zaluzhnyi begins forming a team to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections of Ukraine - MediaOctober 8, 09:03 AM
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesOctober 8, 09:38 AM
Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regionsOctober 8, 10:56 AM
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesOctober 8, 11:27 AM
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesOctober 8, 11:27 AM
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM
Financial Times
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: one person died, another was injured

Kyiv

 • 1708 views

An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. One person died, another was injured, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: one person died, another was injured

An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in the capital, leaving one dead and one injured. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Kyiv law enforcement officers received information about the incident in the Sviatoshynskyi district around 6:30 p.m.

According to preliminary information, an explosion occurred in one of the apartments of the high-rise building, as a result of which one person died and another was injured.

Currently, an investigative and operational group of the territorial unit and the capital's main department, explosives experts, and other specialized services are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Recall

In Odesa, a grenade detonated in a man's hands in the entrance of a building on Yevreiska Street. He was hospitalized, and the police opened criminal proceedings under the article on hooliganism and are clarifying the circumstances of the incident.

Pavlo Zinchenko

National Police of Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv