Explosion heard in Odesa - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Odesa, as reported by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov. This happened after the drone attack on July 3, which damaged a high-rise building and resulted in casualties.
An explosion was heard in Odesa, as reported by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, writes UNN.
An explosion is heard in the city! Stay in shelters
Recall
On the night of July 3, Odesa suffered a drone attack, which led to significant damage to a residential high-rise building.
Rescuers freed 10 people, including two children, trapped on the upper floors of a building damaged by Russian shelling. 50 residents were evacuated, four were injured, and three were hospitalized.