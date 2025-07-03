Explosion heard in Odesa - mayor

An explosion was heard in Odesa, as reported by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, writes UNN.

An explosion is heard in the city! Stay in shelters - the message says.

Recall

On the night of July 3, Odesa suffered a drone attack, which led to significant damage to a residential high-rise building.

Rescuers freed 10 people, including two children, trapped on the upper floors of a building damaged by Russian shelling. 50 residents were evacuated, four were injured, and three were hospitalized.