Explosion at California fireworks warehouse: Authorities report discovery of bodies of seven missing people

Northern California authorities announced the discovery of the bodies of seven people who went missing last week after a powerful explosion at a fireworks warehouse. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

The update came the day after Yolo County authorities confirmed that human remains were found at the Oakdale fire site after Tuesday's explosion.

On July 1, a fire at a pyrotechnics facility in Esparto, California, caused a 78-acre blaze that killed several people and destroyed nearby homes. The fire led to the postponement of nearby July 4th fireworks celebrations, including those in San Jose.

The explosion at the warehouse, operated by Devastating Pyrotechnics, caused a fire in neighboring buildings and land plots around 6:00 PM on Tuesday. The fire has since been extinguished, but the cause of the explosion has not been confirmed. Several people were reported missing for several days after the explosion, including three brothers.

The coroner's office has contacted the families of those previously reported missing and will continue to provide them with timely information as it becomes available, the sheriff's department said in a July 4 update after human remains were found at the scene.

Large wildfire rages in California: starting to affect air quality

In a Saturday report, the sheriff's office announced the "controlled disposal of explosives at the Oakdale fire site," which it said was to be carried out by "authorized personnel" in coordination with "CAL FIRE, the ATF National Response Team, and regional bomb squad partners to safely remove hazardous materials found at the scene."

The post noted that all safety protocols were followed and there was no public threat.

Crews continue to mitigate explosive situations at the scene – county officials said in a Sunday statement obtained by the Associated Press.

Addition

The incident occurred around 5:50 PM local time in the Esparto area, northwest of Sacramento. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found numerous explosions and a large fire engulfing several commercial buildings. Subsequently, the warehouse itself exploded, sending a huge fireball into the air.