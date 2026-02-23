$43.270.01
Explosion at a school in Dnipro during ammunition demonstration, casualties reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

An explosion occurred at a lyceum in Dnipro during a demonstration of ammunition to students. Two children sustained minor injuries.

Explosion at a school in Dnipro during ammunition demonstration, casualties reported

An explosion occurred in one of Dnipro's lyceums. According to preliminary information, the incident happened during a demonstration of ammunition to students. This was reported by the city police, according to UNN.

On February 23, information about an emergency in one of Dnipro's lyceums appeared on social media.

"According to preliminary information, an explosion and smoke occurred during a demonstration of ammunition to students.

Police officers immediately responded to the report. An investigative and operational group and juvenile police officers arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers recorded the circumstances and carried out initial verification measures," the report says.

As a result of the incident, two children were injured; preliminarily, the minors sustained minor bodily injuries, law enforcement officers added.

The issue of legal qualification of the event and the opening of criminal proceedings is currently being decided. Police are working at the scene.

