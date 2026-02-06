Explosion at a motor transport enterprise in Lviv region: identities of the deceased and injured established, proceedings initiated

In the village of Dulyby, Lviv region, an explosion occurred in the office building of a motor transport enterprise. As reported by the Lviv Oblast police, the identities of the deceased and injured have already been established, and proceedings have been opened, UNN reports.

As previously reported, today, February 6, at about 6:00 PM, a report was received on the 112 emergency line about an explosion that occurred in the office building of one of the motor transport enterprises located in the village of Dulyby, Stryi district.

As a result of the explosion, the building was damaged.

During the clearing of the rubble of the destroyed building, the body of a 69-year-old local resident was found, who died as a result of the explosion. The identities of the injured have also been established. These are a 38-year-old resident of the village of Dulyby, a 52-year-old resident of the city of Stryi, and a 22-year-old resident of the city of Stebnyk. They were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity - reported the police.

An investigative and operational group and employees of other services of the Stryi District Police Department, as well as explosive experts and employees of other police services of Lviv Oblast and rescuers of the State Emergency Service, are working at the scene.

Police are establishing the circumstances and causes of the explosion.

In the Stryi district of Lviv Oblast, an explosion occurred, destroying a two-story building. Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, extinguishing the fire and dismantling structures.

Explosion in Lviv region: one person killed, three injured