Explosion in Lviv region: one person killed, three injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

An explosion occurred in the village of Dulyby, Stryi district, Lviv region, destroying a two-story building. One person was killed, and three injured were hospitalized.

Explosion in Lviv region: one person killed, three injured

As a result of the explosion in Duliby, Lviv region, one person died and three more were injured, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As a result of the explosion, three people were injured and hospitalized.  During the work to dismantle the destroyed building, a man was found under the rubble without signs of life. Work continues 

- the report says.

Details

As reported by the State Emergency Service, today at 5:53 p.m. rescuers received a report of an explosion in the village of Duliby, Stryi district, as a result of which a two-story building was destroyed.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Lviv region, the canine unit of the mobile rescue center of rapid response "Lviv" of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that an explosion occurred in the Lviv region, as a result of which a two-story building was destroyed, and emergency services are working at the scene.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Real estate
Village
Lviv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine