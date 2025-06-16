Explosion at a fireworks factory in China: two missing, nine injured

Today, an explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in Hunan Province, China, resulting in two people missing and nine others injured. According to local authorities, the lives of the victims are not in danger, and rescue services are working at the scene. The causes of the explosion are being investigated. This is reported by UNN with reference to ChinaDaily.

Details

According to local authorities, "two people are missing and nine were injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory on Monday morning in Shanzhou Village, Tingxiandu Township, Linli County, Hunan Province."

The incident occurred at approximately 8:23 a.m. Emergency response teams, including firefighters, police, and health departments, were mobilized to deal with the aftermath. Local authorities announced that "the victims have no life-threatening signs."

It is noted that an investigation into the causes of the explosion is ongoing, and measures are also being taken to eliminate the consequences of the incident.

In India, a bridge collapsed in a popular tourist spot: two dead, 32 injured