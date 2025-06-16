In India, a bridge collapsed in a popular tourist spot: two dead, 32 injured

At least two people died and 32 were injured after an iron bridge over a river collapsed on Sunday in a popular tourist spot in the western state of Maharashtra in India, a senior state official said, UNN reports, citing AP.

At least six people have been hospitalized in critical condition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on social media platform X. Local media reported that dozens of tourists were on the bridge when it collapsed, many of whom ended up in the flooded river.

Fadnavis said six people had been rescued and that intensive search operations were underway as some people had been swept away by the current.

The incident occurred in the Kundamala area of Pune district, where heavy rains have been falling for the past few days, providing a steady flow to the river, the Press Trust of India reports.

The news agency reported that there was no rain when the bridge collapsed in an area often visited for picnics.

Police said that teams from the National Disaster Response Force and other search and rescue units conducted rescue operations, the Press Trust reports.

India's infrastructure has long suffered from safety problems, sometimes leading to major disasters on highways and bridges.

In 2022, a century-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western state of Gujarat, causing hundreds of people to fall into the water and killing at least 132 people in one of the country's worst accidents in a decade.