NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 2920 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 15841 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 28505 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 37956 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 39675 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 45508 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 71942 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 128412 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 116099 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 103016 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
In India, a bridge collapsed in a popular tourist spot: two dead, 32 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

In the state of Maharashtra, an iron bridge collapsed, killing at least two people. The incident was caused by heavy rains that caused the river to overflow.

At least two people died and 32 were injured after an iron bridge over a river collapsed on Sunday in a popular tourist spot in the western state of Maharashtra in India, a senior state official said, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

At least six people have been hospitalized in critical condition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on social media platform X. Local media reported that dozens of tourists were on the bridge when it collapsed, many of whom ended up in the flooded river.

Fadnavis said six people had been rescued and that intensive search operations were underway as some people had been swept away by the current.

The incident occurred in the Kundamala area of Pune district, where heavy rains have been falling for the past few days, providing a steady flow to the river, the Press Trust of India reports.

The news agency reported that there was no rain when the bridge collapsed in an area often visited for picnics.

Police said that teams from the National Disaster Response Force and other search and rescue units conducted rescue operations, the Press Trust reports.

Addition

India's infrastructure has long suffered from safety problems, sometimes leading to major disasters on highways and bridges.

In 2022, a century-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western state of Gujarat, causing hundreds of people to fall into the water and killing at least 132 people in one of the country's worst accidents in a decade.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

