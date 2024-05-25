Explosion approximately on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv - CMA

The explosion occurred approximately on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv, the head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, said on Saturday, UNN reports.

The explosion is tentatively on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv. Stay in shelters, do not film air defense operations and do not post photos from the place of arrival - Bryzhynsky wrote on Telegram.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a "high-speed target from the north through Chernihiv region in the direction of Kyiv".

Chernihiv and a number of other regions are on air alert.

"Stay in the shelters until the lights out!" wrote Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, on Telegram.

Russian strike hits close to Kharkiv suburb, one wounded