Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Explosion approximately on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv - CMA

Explosion approximately on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv - CMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32959 views

An explosion has occurred on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine, prompting authorities to urge residents to stay in shelters and avoid taking or publishing photos of the incident.

The explosion occurred approximately on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv, the head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, said on Saturday, UNN reports.

The explosion is tentatively on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv. Stay in shelters, do not film air defense operations and do not post photos from the place of arrival

- Bryzhynsky wrote on Telegram.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a "high-speed target from the north through Chernihiv region in the direction of Kyiv".

Chernihiv and a number of other regions are on air alert.

"Stay in the shelters until the lights out!" wrote Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, on Telegram.

Russian strike hits close to Kharkiv suburb, one wounded25.05.24, 10:50 • 17879 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
telegramTelegram
chernihivChernihiv
kyivKyiv

