Russian strike hits close to Kharkiv suburb, one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops struck at Kharkiv district, wounding one civilian, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Saturday, UNN reports.
Occupants attacked a settlement in Kharkiv district. Information was received about one wounded civilian man
According to him, the data is being clarified.
"Clarification on arrivals - a very close suburb," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in Telegram.
Earlier, Terekhov said that the strike hit the Kharkiv region.