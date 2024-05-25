Russian strike hits close to Kharkiv suburb, one wounded

Russian troops struck at Kharkiv district, wounding one civilian, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Saturday, UNN reports.

Occupants attacked a settlement in Kharkiv district. Information was received about one wounded civilian man - Sinegubov said in Telegram.

According to him, the data is being clarified.

"Clarification on arrivals - a very close suburb," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in Telegram.

Earlier, Terekhov said that the strike hit the Kharkiv region.