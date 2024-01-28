Expert: Ukraine's demographic situation is critical, but not dire
According to the deputy director of the Ptukha Institute, the demographic situation in Ukraine is critical, but has not yet reached a critical point. The key problems are high mortality, a rapidly declining birth rate, and a significant outflow of migrants due to the war - more than 6 million Ukrainians are now abroad. It is difficult to accurately predict future demographic development.
The demographic situation in Ukraine is crisis, but has not yet reached a critical point. This was stated by Oleksandr Gladun, Deputy Director for Research at the Ptukha Institute for Demography and Quality of Life Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .
We have an increase in mortality, a rapid decline in the birth rate, but the biggest loss in terms of population is the migration outflow. There are about 6.3 million of our citizens abroad because of the war. This is a lot. We do not know how many of them will return, so it is very difficult to predict the demographic situation and its development very accurately
