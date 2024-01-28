Expert: Ukraine's demographic situation is critical, but not dire

The demographic situation in Ukraine is crisis, but has not yet reached a critical point. This was stated by Oleksandr Gladun, Deputy Director for Research at the Ptukha Institute for Demography and Quality of Life Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

We have an increase in mortality, a rapid decline in the birth rate, but the biggest loss in terms of population is the migration outflow. There are about 6.3 million of our citizens abroad because of the war. This is a lot. We do not know how many of them will return, so it is very difficult to predict the demographic situation and its development very accurately he said.

