About 30 percent of population left in Kherson region - OVO

Most of the population left Kherson region because of Russian aggression. Currently, about 30% of residents remain. This was reported by the spokesman for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, according to UNN .

Currently, there are 162 thousand people in the entire right-bank Kherson region. This is about 30%, a little less than 30% of what it was. In Kherson itself, there is also a slight decrease. It used to be 70, now it's probably about 67 thousand people - said Alexander Tolokonnikov

Recall

Over the past day, the enemy fired 97 times in Kherson region. 486 shells were fired from the left bank at the settlements of the right bank.

The shelling killed a 61-year-old man and an elderly 82-year-old woman. Both were in their homes at the time of the attack.

In addition, a 68-year-old woman, who was also at home, was wounded in the night shelling of Novovorontsovka in Kherson region.

General Staff: the losses of the occupiers exceeded 362 thousand