“No industry in Ukraine can function without them”: Mykola Kovzel on the importance of drivers and logisticians

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
11:06 AM • 5774 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 35617 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 47892 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 55577 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 52868 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 56911 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 55054 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39989 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 83844 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 44508 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.4m/s
86%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasonsDecember 7, 04:08 AM • 13186 views
In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty childrenDecember 7, 04:26 AM • 10599 views
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains: detailed forecast for December 7PhotoDecember 7, 04:46 AM • 4010 views
Russia and China held joint anti-missile drills - ReutersDecember 7, 05:17 AM • 5038 views
Set son on fire for alcohol abuse: Kyiv region resident sentenced to 14 yearsDecember 7, 06:37 AM • 3664 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 40717 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 50358 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 63567 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 83849 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 72447 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Elon Musk
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kremenchuk
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 36277 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 45581 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 46999 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 61033 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 59084 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

“No industry in Ukraine can function without them”: Mykola Kovzel on the importance of drivers and logisticians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Mykola Kovzel emphasizes that drivers, freight forwarders, and logisticians are the backbone of the Ukrainian economy, ensuring continuity of supply and stability of business processes. He notes that logistics operates in conditions of constant change, requiring prompt decisions and coordinated interaction between market participants.

“No industry in Ukraine can function without them”: Mykola Kovzel on the importance of drivers and logisticians

Drivers, freight forwarders, and logisticians remain the backbone of the Ukrainian economy - the continuity of supplies and stability of business processes depend directly on their work. Expert Mykola Kovzel shared this assessment while commenting on the current state of the transport and logistics sector.

Details

According to his observations, today logistics operates in conditions of constant change, which requires quick decisions and coordinated interaction between all market participants. Mykola Kovzel notes that "situations where a route must be rebuilt during transportation have become routine," and it is drivers who must adapt to these circumstances every single day.

In his blog, Mykola Kovzel emphasizes that the role of the freight forwarder is to ensure predictability and efficiency throughout the entire transportation process. He highlights that it is the forwarder who coordinates the entire supply chain — from planning to risk assessment. At the same time, he stresses that the professionalism of drivers and logisticians directly determines the final delivery outcome.

Ukrainian sea corridor transported 150 million tons of cargo despite the war – Ministry of Development10/16/25, 10:18 PM • 7285 views

According to Mykola Kovzel, modern transportation is no longer just about moving goods from point A to point B but a complex process that requires constant decision-making, coordination, and a high level of responsibility. "No industry can operate if the movement of goods stops. Drivers and logisticians are the people who literally keep the country running," Mykola Kovzel notes.

In his view, further development of the sector requires strengthening cooperation between carriers, freight forwarders, and manufacturers. He also stresses that current challenges call for infrastructure modernization, fleet renewal, and higher standards of workforce training. The human factor, he says, ultimately determines how resilient the country will be to external risks.

Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold11/27/25, 4:27 PM • 55092 views

Logistics is becoming increasingly complex, and the quality of work performed by freight forwarders, drivers, and logisticians directly depends on their level of training, he said.

Mykola Kovzel is convinced that it is the specialists on the routes and in dispatch centers who ensure the functioning of the country in times of instability. Thanks to the continuous work of drivers and logisticians, businesses can fulfill contracts, and Ukraine can maintain its trade links.

Ukraine received additional quotas for carriers from Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina9/18/25, 3:36 AM • 3981 view

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyBusiness News
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine