“No industry in Ukraine can function without them”: Mykola Kovzel on the importance of drivers and logisticians

Drivers, freight forwarders, and logisticians remain the backbone of the Ukrainian economy - the continuity of supplies and stability of business processes depend directly on their work. Expert Mykola Kovzel shared this assessment while commenting on the current state of the transport and logistics sector.

According to his observations, today logistics operates in conditions of constant change, which requires quick decisions and coordinated interaction between all market participants. Mykola Kovzel notes that "situations where a route must be rebuilt during transportation have become routine," and it is drivers who must adapt to these circumstances every single day.

In his blog, Mykola Kovzel emphasizes that the role of the freight forwarder is to ensure predictability and efficiency throughout the entire transportation process. He highlights that it is the forwarder who coordinates the entire supply chain — from planning to risk assessment. At the same time, he stresses that the professionalism of drivers and logisticians directly determines the final delivery outcome.

According to Mykola Kovzel, modern transportation is no longer just about moving goods from point A to point B but a complex process that requires constant decision-making, coordination, and a high level of responsibility. "No industry can operate if the movement of goods stops. Drivers and logisticians are the people who literally keep the country running," Mykola Kovzel notes.

In his view, further development of the sector requires strengthening cooperation between carriers, freight forwarders, and manufacturers. He also stresses that current challenges call for infrastructure modernization, fleet renewal, and higher standards of workforce training. The human factor, he says, ultimately determines how resilient the country will be to external risks.

Logistics is becoming increasingly complex, and the quality of work performed by freight forwarders, drivers, and logisticians directly depends on their level of training, he said.

Mykola Kovzel is convinced that it is the specialists on the routes and in dispatch centers who ensure the functioning of the country in times of instability. Thanks to the continuous work of drivers and logisticians, businesses can fulfill contracts, and Ukraine can maintain its trade links.

