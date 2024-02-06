Expert Katsuba named the key weaknesses and strengths of the Ukrainian economy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Expert Katsuba named the key weaknesses and strengths of the Ukrainian economy

Expert Katsuba named the key weaknesses and strengths of the Ukrainian economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

The key strengths of the Ukrainian economy are its resource potential, proximity to the EU market and opportunities for export industries, while its main weaknesses are an aging population, population decline and proximity to Russia, according to energy expert Oleksandr Katsuba.

In his column, entrepreneur and energy expert Oleksandr Katsuba identified the key strengths and weaknesses of the Ukrainian economy. The main long-term weaknesses are the neighborhood with Russia and demographics (Ukrainians are an aging nation that has experienced the largest outflow of population in Europe since World War II). Our two main strengths are our resource potential and our proximity to the largest market in the world, the EU, UNN reports.

According to the expert, the demographic challenge requires Ukraine not only to work on the return of Ukrainians who have left, but also to rely on the quality of the labor force rather than the quantity. The security challenge requires prioritizing the military-industrial complex, where Ukraine can become one of the world leaders. 

The available Ukrainian resources should be used not within the framework of the old oligarchic model, but as an opportunity to develop a technological economy, Katsuba continues. 

Finally, Ukraine's integration into the Western world and the European Union creates great opportunities for export-oriented industries. Given how quickly instability is growing in the world and how quickly trade routes from Asia to Europe are becoming insecure, Ukraine could become an industrial base where some of the production of European companies from Asia will move. To do this, Ukraine will have to fix basic problems, such as the judicial system, Katsuba summarizes.

Oleksandr Katsuba is a Ukrainian entrepreneur, energy expert, and owner of ALFA GAS.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
alfa-gazAlfa Gas
oleksandr-katsubaOleksandr Katsuba
european-unionEuropean Union
aziiaAsia
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising