Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers
06:00 AM • 3642 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

05:39 AM • 10360 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 25338 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 52918 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

May 8, 01:38 PM • 90236 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 143207 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

May 8, 12:19 PM • 109777 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110205 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 173725 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 109224 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

Exchange rates for May 9: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41.51/USD, which is 8 kopecks lower. In banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.79-41.12.

Exchange rates for May 9: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at the level of UAH 41.5113/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 8 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.51/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 46.88/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 10.97/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.79-41.12, the euro at UAH 47.39-46.70, and the zloty at UAH 11.30-10.65;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.40-41.50, the euro at UAH 47.10-47.27, and the zloty at UAH 10.91-11.05;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.40-41.50/USD and UAH 47.10-47.27/EUR, respectively.

        The mechanism for providing housing rental subsidies for IDPs has been simplified: how it works08.05.25, 18:07 • 9064 views

        Addition

        Ukraine has received another EUR 1 billion from the EU under the ERA program, which is financed by proceeds from immobilized Russian assets. The funds will be used to cover critical budget expenditures.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

