Exchange rates for May 9: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at the level of UAH 41.5113/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 8 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.51/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 46.88/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 10.97/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.79-41.12, the euro at UAH 47.39-46.70, and the zloty at UAH 11.30-10.65;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.40-41.50, the euro at UAH 47.10-47.27, and the zloty at UAH 10.91-11.05;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.40-41.50/USD and UAH 47.10-47.27/EUR, respectively.

Addition

Ukraine has received another EUR 1 billion from the EU under the ERA program, which is financed by proceeds from immobilized Russian assets. The funds will be used to cover critical budget expenditures.