Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

The mechanism for providing housing rental subsidies for IDPs has been simplified: how it works

Kyiv • UNN

Internally displaced persons will receive expanded state support for housing rental. The subsidy is automatically renewed every six months, covers more expenses, and gives freedom of choice of housing.

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) can now count on extended state support for renting housing — the subsidy program has been simplified and improved. The subsidy is now automatically extended every six months, covers a wider range of expenses and gives more freedom in choosing housing. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Details

According to the updated terms of providing housing subsidies, a family pays only up to 20% of its total income for rent, and the rest is compensated by the state. There is no need to re-apply: all necessary checks are carried out by the Pension Fund using state registers.

The updated mechanism for calculating the amount of subsidy is based on real rental prices obtained from the State Statistics Service, which allows it to more accurately meet market conditions.

Recalculation of subsidies: how to check the updated amount of payments online

From now on, displaced persons can rent not only a full-fledged apartment or house, but also a separate room. It is enough to conclude any written agreement, not necessarily a standard form. This significantly expands housing options for IDPs.

In addition, the new rules allow renting housing from both individuals and legal entities — companies or organizations. Landlords can voluntarily waive tax compensation if they wish.

Housing policy reform: it became known when the relevant law will be adopted

From May 1, the Pension Fund automatically reviews the right to receive housing subsidies for the next period — until April 30, 2026. At the same time, the amount of payments for the summer season will be recalculated.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, in cooperation with the LUN platform, launched a calculator for independently calculating the approximate amount of subsidy for renting housing for IDPs.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

