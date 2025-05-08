The mechanism for providing housing rental subsidies for IDPs has been simplified: how it works

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) can now count on extended state support for renting housing — the subsidy program has been simplified and improved. The subsidy is now automatically extended every six months, covers a wider range of expenses and gives more freedom in choosing housing. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Details

According to the updated terms of providing housing subsidies, a family pays only up to 20% of its total income for rent, and the rest is compensated by the state. There is no need to re-apply: all necessary checks are carried out by the Pension Fund using state registers.

The updated mechanism for calculating the amount of subsidy is based on real rental prices obtained from the State Statistics Service, which allows it to more accurately meet market conditions.

From now on, displaced persons can rent not only a full-fledged apartment or house, but also a separate room. It is enough to conclude any written agreement, not necessarily a standard form. This significantly expands housing options for IDPs.

In addition, the new rules allow renting housing from both individuals and legal entities — companies or organizations. Landlords can voluntarily waive tax compensation if they wish.

From May 1, the Pension Fund automatically reviews the right to receive housing subsidies for the next period — until April 30, 2026. At the same time, the amount of payments for the summer season will be recalculated.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, in cooperation with the LUN platform, launched a calculator for independently calculating the approximate amount of subsidy for renting housing for IDPs.