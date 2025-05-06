Exchange rates for May 6: hryvnia is strengthening
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41.6036/USD, which is 10 kopecks stronger. The euro exchange rate is UAH 47.18, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.03.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at the level of 41.6036 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the data of the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.60 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 47.18 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.03 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:
- in banks, the dollar
is traded at the rate of 41.90-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.60-47.00 UAH, the zloty at
11.30-10.65 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar
is traded at the rate of 41.40-41.27 UAH, the euro - at 47.30-47.10 UAH, the zloty at
11.05-10.93 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates
are respectively 41.53-41.56 UAH/USD and 47.15-47.18 UAH/EUR.
