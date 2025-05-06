$41.710.11
Exchange rates for May 6: hryvnia is strengthening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41.6036/USD, which is 10 kopecks stronger. The euro exchange rate is UAH 47.18, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.03.

Exchange rates for May 6: hryvnia is strengthening

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at the level of 41.6036 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the data of the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.60 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 47.18 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.03 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.90-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.60-47.00 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-10.65 UAH; 
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.40-41.27 UAH, the euro - at 47.30-47.10 UAH, the zloty at 11.05-10.93 UAH; 
      • on the interbank market, the rates are respectively 41.53-41.56 UAH/USD and 47.15-47.18 UAH/EUR.

        The IMF advises Ukraine to increase VAT and luxury taxes in 202605.05.25, 13:05 • 8036 views

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
