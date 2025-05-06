Exchange rates for May 6: hryvnia is strengthening

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at the level of 41.6036 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the data of the NBU.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.60 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 47.18 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.03 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.90-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.60-47.00 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-10.65 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.40-41.27 UAH, the euro - at 47.30-47.10 UAH, the zloty at 11.05-10.93 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are respectively 41.53-41.56 UAH/USD and 47.15-47.18 UAH/EUR.

