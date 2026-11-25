As of Wednesday, November 25, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 45.36 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 44.93 hryvnias per US dollar. The official hryvnia exchange rate against the euro will be 49.61. UNN reports this, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 45.3541 UAH (+27 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 49.6060 UAH (+15 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.1164 UAH (+2 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

at banks, the dollar is trading at 45.05–45.68 UAH, the euro at 49.32–50.14 UAH, and the zloty at 10.93–11.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 45.27–45.30 UAH/USD and 49.69–49.71 UAH/EUR.

It should be recalled

Ukrainian banks earned UAH 25.6 billion in net profit in the third quarter of 2026, which is 35.9% less than in the same period last year. At the same time, the share of non-performing loans fell to its lowest level in the past 17 years.

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