Exchange rate on September 25: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.4105/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by four kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.41/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.65/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.40/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.65-41.13 UAH, the euro at 49.19-48.50 UAH, the zloty at 11.87-11.07 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.30-41.38 UAH, the euro at 48.74-48.90 UAH, the zloty at 11.39-11.50 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.45-41.48 UAH/USD and 48.67-48.68 UAH/EUR.

Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee

Addition

The government will provide a one-time payment of UAH 200,000 to each doctor who completed their internship this year and will work in rural areas and frontline territories.