Exchange rate on October 6: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2286/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by five kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.22/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.38/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.36/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.02, the euro at UAH 48.77-48.15, the zloty at UAH 11.80-11.00;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.21-41.30, the euro at UAH 48.70-48.85, the zloty at UAH 11.35-11.47;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.33-41.36/USD and UAH 48.51-48.54/EUR, respectively.

Ukraine dominates the UK chicken egg market, causing outrage among local farmers - The Guardian

Addition

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for an increase in the maximum unemployment benefit to 12 thousand hryvnias. Instead of one minimum wage (8 thousand UAH in 2025), it is proposed to set payments at 150% of the minimum.