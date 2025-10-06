$41.280.00
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exchange rate on October 6: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2286/USD, strengthening it by five kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.38/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.36/PLN.

Exchange rate on October 6: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2286/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by five kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.22/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.38/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.36/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.02, the euro at UAH 48.77-48.15, the zloty at UAH 11.80-11.00;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.21-41.30, the euro at UAH 48.70-48.85, the zloty at UAH 11.35-11.47;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.33-41.36/USD and UAH 48.51-48.54/EUR, respectively.

        Ukraine dominates the UK chicken egg market, causing outrage among local farmers - The Guardian06.10.25, 01:21 • 12065 views

        Addition

        A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for an increase in the maximum unemployment benefit to 12 thousand hryvnias. Instead of one minimum wage (8 thousand UAH in 2025), it is proposed to set payments at 150% of the minimum.

        Anna Murashko

