Exchange rate on October 27: NBU devalued hryvnia again

As of Monday, October 27, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.00 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Friday was 41.89 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.77. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.9969 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.7668 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4931 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.70-42.19 UAH, the euro at 48.45-49.17 UAH, the zloty at 11.15-11.95 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.06-42.09 UAH/dollar and 48.92-48.93 UAH/euro.

Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching 46,518.6 million US dollars. The growth was due to receipts from international partners and a decrease in the NBU's net sale of foreign currency.

