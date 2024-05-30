Exchange rate on May 30: the dollar continues to grow
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine devalued the hryvnia by 18 kopecks, setting the official exchange rate on May 30 at UAH 40.4832 per US dollar.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.4832/USD., which devalued the hryvnia by 18 kopecks reports UNN with reference to the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 40.48 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.92/euro.
According to the data on the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:
- A dollar can be bought for 40.95 UAH, and sold for 40.30 in banks.
- Euros can be bought for 44.60 UAH, and sold for 43.90 UAH in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.90−41.05 UAH, and the euro — at 44.40−44.65 UAH.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.48−40.5 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 43.89-43.90 UAH / euro for the euro.
