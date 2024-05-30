Exchange rate on May 30: the dollar continues to grow

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.4832/USD., which devalued the hryvnia by 18 kopecks reports UNN with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.48 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.92/euro.

According to the data on the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:

- A dollar can be bought for 40.95 UAH, and sold for 40.30 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for 44.60 UAH, and sold for 43.90 UAH in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.90−41.05 UAH, and the euro — at 44.40−44.65 UAH.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.48−40.5 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 43.89-43.90 UAH / euro for the euro.

Recall

The head of the National Bank , Andriy Pyshny, proposed to use an innovative financial instrument - a reparation loan, which is provided to Ukraine with international guarantees from Russian reserves in case of non-payment of reparations by Russia.