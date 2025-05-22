Exchange rate on May 22: hryvnia strengthened
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.4360 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 5 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is 46.91 UAH, and the zloty is 11.05 UAH.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.43 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 46.91 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.05 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.80-41.20 UAH, the euro at 47.27-46.52 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-10.60 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.40-41.45 UAH, the euro at 46.95-47.16 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.09 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.44-41.49 UAH/USD and 46.98-47.02 UAH/EUR, respectively.
Addendum
According to the government, UAH 365 billion was spent on salaries for military personnel in four months of 2025. In addition, UAH 84 billion was used to purchase equipment, weapons, ammunition and food for the Defense Forces.