Exchange rate on March 7: the dollar rate has decreased
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.2742 UAH/USD, which is 9 kopecks lower than the previous day. The euro is trading at 44.55 UAH, while on the interbank market the dollar is at 41.20-41.23 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.2742 UAH/USD today. Compared to the previous day, the dollar has fallen by 9 kopecks, reports UNN citing NBU data.
Details
The official exchange rate of the dollar is 41.27 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 44.55 UAH/EUR.
According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:40:
- the dollar can be bought for 41.70 UAH and sold for 41.15 UAH in banks, the euro can be bought for 44.99 UAH and sold for 44.20 UAH in banks;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at a rate of 41.25-41.36 UAH, and the euro at 44.48-44.75 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.20-41.23 UAH/USD for the dollar and 44.66-44.68 UAH/EUR for the euro.
Supplement
The National Bank reported that in Ukraine, the increasing attractiveness of the euro as a currency of savings among the population has a growing trend, and it is quite long-term.