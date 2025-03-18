Exchange rate on March 18: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.43/USD, strengthening it by 7 kopecks. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.50-41.65.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.4395 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, according to UNN, citing the NBU data.
Details
The official exchange rate of the dollar is 41.43 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 45.16 UAH/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:
- the dollar can be bought for 41.80 UAH and sold for 41.25 UAH in banks, the euro can be bought for 45.45 UAH and sold for 44.90 UAH in banks;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.50-41.65 UAH, and the euro - at 45.25-45.50 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.55-41.58 UAH/USD and 45.36-45.38 UAH/EUR, respectively.
