Exchange rate on June 6: the hryvnia strengthened by another 17 kopecks
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.1254/dollar, strengthening the hryvnia by 17 kopecks.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 40.12 UAH/USD.
The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.60/euro.According to the data on the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:
- The dollar can be bought for 40.80 UAH, and sold for 40.25 in banks.
- Euros can be bought for 44.47 UAH, and sold for 43.70 UAH in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.53−40.65 UAH, and the euro - at 44.15−44.35 UAH.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.1−40.13 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 44.65-44.67 UAH / euro for the euro.
