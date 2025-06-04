$41.620.09
Publications
Exclusives
Exchange rate on June 4: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv

 • 210 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.6385 UAH/USD, devaluing it by 2 kopecks. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.82-41.30 UAH.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.6385 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.63 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 47.42 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.09 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:45:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.82-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.80-47.25 UAH, the zloty at 11.45-11.09 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.38-41.45 UAH, the euro - at 47.30-47.49 UAH, the zloty at 11.03-11.14 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.52-41.57 UAH/USD and 47.27-47.31 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        The NBU increased валюти sales by 30% in May to support the hryvnia02.06.25, 19:47 • 2530 views

        Economy
        Hryvnia
        Euro
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Brent Oil
