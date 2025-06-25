Exchange rate on June 25: hryvnia strengthened, and the euro updated its historical maximum

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM • 28486 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 66816 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM • 55258 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 78409 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 99391 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 115018 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 119402 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 90098 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 66190 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68858 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
56%
748mm
Popular news
Trump allowed to stay in royal palace in Netherlands after world leaders' dinnerJune 24, 10:05 PM • 10911 views
Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely datesJune 25, 12:27 AM • 9682 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured, residential buildings damaged12:59 AM • 3266 views
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"02:03 AM • 14717 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - Navy03:14 AM • 5660 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 65907 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 109128 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 113471 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 153070 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 180573 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 21872 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 30950 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 45066 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 120318 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 197545 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

Exchange rate on June 25: hryvnia strengthened, and the euro updated its historical maximum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar at 41.7924 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 8 kopecks. The euro exchange rate reached a historical maximum of 48.50 UAH.

Exchange rate on June 25: hryvnia strengthened, and the euro updated its historical maximum

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.7924 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 8 kopecks. The euro exchange rate updated its historical maximum at 48.50 UAH, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.79 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 48.50 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.39 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at 42.15-41.60 UAH, the euro at 48.87-48.10 UAH, the zloty at 11.60-10.75 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.70-41.77 UAH, the euro at 48.60-48.80 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-11.40 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.73-41.76 UAH/USD and 48.37-48.38 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka16.06.25, 15:56 • 172007 views

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        Economy
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9