Exchange rate on June 25: hryvnia strengthened, and the euro updated its historical maximum
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.7924 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 8 kopecks. The euro exchange rate updated its historical maximum at 48.50 UAH, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.79 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 48.50 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.39 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at 42.15-41.60 UAH, the euro at 48.87-48.10 UAH, the zloty at 11.60-10.75 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.70-41.77 UAH, the euro at 48.60-48.80 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-11.40 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.73-41.76 UAH/USD and 48.37-48.38 UAH/EUR, respectively.
