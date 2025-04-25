$41.670.15
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year
05:56 AM • 7320 views

April 24, 06:25 PM • 25312 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 65310 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 64596 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81855 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 174064 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 184513 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265391 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111511 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 209332 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exchange rate on April 25: hryvnia devalues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.6890 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.97-41.30 UAH.

Exchange rate on April 25: hryvnia devalues

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.6890 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.68 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 47.41 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.09 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:40:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.97-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.92-47.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-10.60 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.35-41.47 UAH, the euro - at 47.45-47.70 UAH, the zloty at 10.90-11.05 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.70-41.73 UAH/USD and 47.44-47.46 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Supplement

        Ukraine failed to reach an agreement with the holders of $2.6 billion of its debt, undermining its hopes for restructuring before next month's payment deadline.

        The Ministry of Finance stated that Ukraine remains committed to negotiations with the holders of GDP warrants to find a solution.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        Euro
        Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
