Exchange rate on April 25: hryvnia devalues

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.6890 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.68 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 47.41 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.09 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:40:

in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.97-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.92-47.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-10.60 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.35-41.47 UAH, the euro - at 47.45-47.70 UAH, the zloty at 10.90-11.05 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.70-41.73 UAH/USD and 47.44-47.46 UAH/EUR, respectively.

Supplement

Ukraine failed to reach an agreement with the holders of $2.6 billion of its debt, undermining its hopes for restructuring before next month's payment deadline.

The Ministry of Finance stated that Ukraine remains committed to negotiations with the holders of GDP warrants to find a solution.