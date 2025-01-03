Exchange rate as of January 3: National Bank again lowered the hryvnia to a historic low

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 42.0385 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 42.03 UAH/USD, a historic low. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.37 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.44 and sold for UAH 41.85 in banks. Euros can be bought for UAH 44.17 and sold for UAH 43.50 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.40-42.48, and the euro at UAH 43.80-44.20.

On the interbank market, the rates are 42.09-42.12 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.37-43.39 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

