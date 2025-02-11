Ex-MP and his sons re-registered business in the occupied territories and paid taxes to the Russian budget - National Police

A former MP and his sons were exposed who re-registered their business in the occupied territory and paid taxes to the Russian budget. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN writes.

After the temporary occupation of the territory of Luhansk region, the beneficial owners of the companies - a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IV convocation and his sons - re-registered the companies under their control in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation - , the statement said.

Also, as noted, the companions were close associates who remained in the occupied territories of Luhansk region and received Russian passports.

Currently, one of the sons has been served a notice of suspicion of collaboration.

