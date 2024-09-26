Ex-ministers of Latin America propose to remove russia from the UN General Assembly

Former ministers of 11 Latin American countries proposed to remove russia from participation in the UN General Assembly until the end of the war against Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI, UNN reports.

The ex-officials' appeal refers to the "systematic killing and persecution of civilians in Ukraine," which they characterized as "a terrible violation of the UN Charter by a member of the Security Council.

To implement this step, it is proposed to use the precedent of the 1974 suspension of the Republic of South Africa from the General Assembly because of its apartheid policy.

