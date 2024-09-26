Ex-ministers of Latin America propose to remove russia from the UN General Assembly
Kyiv • UNN
Former ministers from 11 Latin American countries call for russia's suspension from the UN General Assembly because of the war in Ukraine. They refer to the precedent set by South Africa in 1974 because of its apartheid policy.
Former ministers of 11 Latin American countries proposed to remove russia from participation in the UN General Assembly until the end of the war against Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI, UNN reports.
Details
The ex-officials' appeal refers to the "systematic killing and persecution of civilians in Ukraine," which they characterized as "a terrible violation of the UN Charter by a member of the Security Council.
To implement this step, it is proposed to use the precedent of the 1974 suspension of the Republic of South Africa from the General Assembly because of its apartheid policy.
