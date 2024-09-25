Russia was expelled from the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen - Lubinets

Today, on September 25, at an extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly of the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen, the decision to expel the Russian Ombudsman from its membership was approved. This was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

Today, at an extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly of the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen, the decision to expel the Russian Ombudsman from its membership was approved. This is the third ombudsman organization to expel Russia: the first was the International Institute of Ombudsmen in August 2022, and the European Network of National Protective Institutions in April 2023 - Lubinets said.

He added that while the UN Security Council is afraid to even start the procedure of expelling Russia, the close-knit family of ombudsmen is confidently acting.

If international organizations follow suit, Russian representatives will be isolated and unable to spread their propaganda. A terrorist country should not have a voice on the world stage - Lubinets added.

Recall

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsia, has previously emphasized that Russia should be deprived of its permanent seat on the UN Security Council due to its propensity to commit heinous crimes during its presidency and its illegal occupation of a seat that belonged to the Soviet Union.