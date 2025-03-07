Evacuation is underway in 352 settlements in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Evacuation is being conducted in 352 settlements in Kharkiv region due to constant shelling from the Russian Federation. An expansion of the evacuation zone is expected in the territory of the Velykoburlutsk community.
Head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Synegubov spoke about the evacuation situation in the region, which is constantly under shelling and missile attacks from Russian invaders.
He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.
In Kharkiv region, 352 settlements are under evacuation measures
The head of the RMA added that soon some settlements of the Velykoburlutsk community may be included, as the Russians are constantly shelling them, destroying critical infrastructure. Synegubov noted that it is necessary to work ahead of time and when there is a threat of constant shelling - children and their families must be safe.
Reminder
Recently, in the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv, the arrival of a hostile drone "Molniya" at a civilian enterprise was recorded. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties from the attack. Earlier, there was another explosion in Kharkiv, as reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov.